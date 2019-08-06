Man Found Days after Falling Through Roof of Abandoned Building in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Police rescued a man they say fell through the roof of an abandoned building in North Sacramento and became trapped for four days.

The man was found at a former lumber material store on Arden Way near Royal Oaks Drive.

He was able to get the attention of a passerby after he stuck his hand through an opening in the building.

The fire department had to break through a gate and metal garage door to rescue him.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Right now it’s not clear what the man was doing on the roof but no charges have been filed.