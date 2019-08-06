Police Investigate after Woman Says Man Groped Her Daughter on Folsom Bike Trail

FOLSOM — Folsom investigators are searching for leads after a teen says she was groped on a bike trail.

A woman told police her 15-year-old daughter was walking on the bike trail along Willow Creek behind Creekside Drive and Harington Way Friday night, according to Folsom Police Sgt. Andrew Bates.

Around 11 p.m., a man on the trail reportedly grabbed the girl’s chest and pulled on her shorts before running away.

Her mother called 911 45 minutes after the alleged assault.

Sgt. Bates reports officers could not find the man, who the girl says was white and between 20 and 30 years old. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The police department has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 916-461-6466.