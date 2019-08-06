Rio Vista Steeped in Conflict as Community Calls Out City Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO VISTA -- An irate and emotional crowd packed into the Rio Vista City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Some were there to bash police Chief Dan Dailey and the majority of the council who support him.

"How can you let this poor excuse of a police chief ruin the careers of good cops?" said one man who took to the podium.

Others called out an anonymous emailer who has been targeting the city’s vice mayor.

“Some person or group, using the handle Recall Roos, continues to write nasty letters to newspapers and council. To their credit, the paper stopped printing them,” said one speaker at the meeting.

Emails from "Recall Roos" to the media, including FOX40, alleged a movement is underway to recall Rio Vista Vice Mayor Don Roos for various postings on his personal Facebook page, showing his support of the Second Amendment and the building of the wall at the Mexican border.

FOX40 responded to the Recall Roos account but has not heard back.

Roos said that is no surprise.

“It's coming from a faceless, anonymous group that's been out here for a long time,” he said.

Vice Mayor Roos said he has received numerous emails from the alleged recall group threatening to expose him.

Those emails started in February. That’s when two female officers, Natalie Rafferty and Lisa McDowell, filed complaints with the city manager, alleging a hostile work environment, disparaging treatment by police brass and retaliation by the chief for their complaints.

Since then Officer Rafferty has been fired from the department and Sgt. McDowell remains on administrative leave.

Rafferty has since filed a lawsuit against the city.

The vice mayor said he supports the two female officers and has an oversite group to investigate public concerns about police.

He believes his stance has put a target on his back.

"I'm ready for it. I'm not afraid of it,” he told FOX40.

And neither are the countless residents fighting for Rafferty and McDowell.

“The reason why we're doing this is because for justice,” said Rio Vista resident Marianne Aleck. “We just can't stand this abuse of power that we've witnessed.”

“They’re ruining the lives of a lot of good people,” said resident Braxton Fuller.