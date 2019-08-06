Sacramento County Red Light Cameras Have Been Off Since January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Red light cameras in Sacramento County have been deactivated since January after contract negotiations with a third-party operator stalled.

The county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to delay a vote on a new contract with Redflex Traffic Systems as some officials said they still have questions about budget, company expectations and why the last contract failed.

Cameras are still installed, as are signs warning drivers about them.

"It might make me slow down a little bit," driver Bryan Sheppard said. "You know, I don’t want no ticket."

The sheriff's office says signs and cameras at intersections have made a big difference in crashes.

"Folks see the signs and they obey the laws. They don’t run the lights, they don’t maybe take that extra (chance) and go throguh that yellow light that might turn on them in the middle of an intersection," Sheriff's Deputy Rod Grassman said.

The numbers back him up.

At the intersection of 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, car accidents have dropped from 31 the year before the cameras were installed to just eight after they were up and running -- even though the cameras haven't been working at all for months.

"There wasn’t really a need to advertise that," Grassman said.

The county changed red light camera operators last year to a company called Conduent. Conduent failed to meet deadlines, the county says, and officials voided the contract.

However, Conduent says it met its end of the deal, sending FOX40 a statement saying:

Conduent is a leading provider of public safety solutions that make streets and communities safer. We strongly disagree with this decision and communicated our viewpoint to the County. We met our obligations and do not believe there is a basis for voiding the contract.

With a vote on Redflex delayed until Aug. 20, there is no solid estimate for when the cameras will come back online.