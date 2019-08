AUBURN — A big rig carrying caught fire early Tuesday morning along westbound I-80 in Auburn.

Officials say a tire on the truck began burning shortly after midnight near Russell Road. The fire quickly spread to the truck’s cargo of alfalfa.

No injuries were reported, but two lanes were closed as crews worked for hours to clean up the burned alfalfa before the morning commute begins.

Lanes were expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

I-80 westbound at Russell near Auburn the #2 & #3 lanes are blocked due to a big rig fire. First responders on scene, pass with caution. ETO 7 am. pic.twitter.com/SQLgLLzFWx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 6, 2019