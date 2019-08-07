Bus Crash into Tree in Suisun City Sends Driver to the Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- A bus driver had to be rescued Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Suisun City.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the Suisun City Fire Department says emergency personnel responded to the crash on Railroad Avenue and Birchwood Court.

Once the bus hit the tree, the driver's door became mangled, pinning him inside.

Emergency responders had to rescue the man, who had major injuries from the crash.

He was taken to NorthBay Medical Center.

At the time of the crash, the bus driver was not transporting any passengers.

The fire department did not say what caused the crash.