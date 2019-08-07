Homeowners on the Lookout after Porch Pirates Target Yuba City Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Homeowners on Morton Street in Yuba City woke up Wednesday to news that one of their neighbors was the victim of a porch pirate.

Video surveillance posted on the Yuba City Police Department’s Facebook page shows an unidentified woman walking up to a porch before grabbing a package from in front of the door.

“Whether she was just walking in the neighborhood or was following a car, we're not sure at this point,” said Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen.

Lt. Runyen said this was second package theft to happen in the city in days.

“Some of the video cameras out there nowadays are very helpful in catching these people,” he told FOX40.

At another home in north Yuba City, a still image from video surveillance shows a man police say may be responsible for another package theft.

“If you can’t afford to buy something, it’s not for you,” said a resident named Teresa.

It was not the first package theft to happen near Teresa’s home on Morton Street.

“My neighbor that lives across the street she came by and was making posts on the telephone poles, asking if anyone had seen that somebody had stolen her package,” she explained.

Neighbors and police said they’re keeping an eye out for any suspicious behavior.

“If you are leaving town, notify your neighbors. If you got relationships with your neighbors, they can pick up any packages,” Runyen said.

If you have any information about who may responsible for both of the package thefts, contact Yuba City police.