In Case of a Major Wildfire, South Lake Tahoe Officials Set Up Escape Plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The city of South Lake Tahoe feeds off tourists who flock there during the summer months.

But after the devastating fires in Northern California, it’s now concentrating on how to get tourists and locals out of the Lake Tahoe Basin in an emergency.

On any given summer weekend the city’s 21,000 population swells to over 100,000 people. Because there is only one major highway in and out of the area, a major evacuation has become a big concern for emergency responders.

City officials know the risk involved. Inadequate evacuation plans contributed to deaths in recent wildfires that encroached into inhabited areas.

“The Camp Fire and the one in Santa Rosa shows there’s a new paradigm,” said South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler. “Our residents, plus visitors wanting to leave at the same time, we know that our roads will be impacted and will come to a standstill.”

That’s one reason the city has launched an emergency preparation website featuring an interactive map of all its neighborhoods. Focus in on a street and it gives you primary and secondary escape routes.

It also sets aside safe refuge areas where people can wait out a fire event safely without leaving the area.

And going one step further, commercial boat operators and marinas on the lake have agreed to evacuate up to several thousand evacuees if required.

“The marinas and the boat operators will assist us in getting people to safe parts of the lake or across the lake,” Chief Uhler explained.

The plan is not perfect. Escape routes can still be in the path of a moving fire and evacuations by boat are a backup option that is unproven.

City officials say a plan is better than no plan at all.

“What we’re doing here today is giving people the best information so they can stay safe in the case something terrible happens,” said South Lake Tahoe Communications Director Chris Fiore.

City officials know evacuation plans are not on the radar of most tourists who come to Lake Tahoe. That’s why they’re passing out fliers, so they can get out more information.

On the South Lake Tahoe website is information on how people can get phone and text alerts during an emergency and how to get instructions should cell phone service be knocked out.