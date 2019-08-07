Man Recovering after 35-Foot Fall through Skylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- A local family is counting their blessings after a husband, and father to two young kids, nearly lost his life last week when he tripped and fell through a rooftop skylight at a dealership in Elk Grove.

Travis Gipson is recovering at a Sacramento hospital.

"He has a broken hip, a broken femur, a broken pelvis, broken elbow, broken thumb, fractured skull, and a gash behind his ear they had to staple up," his wife, Angelina Gipson, told FOX40.

Travis' fall was estimated to be about 35 feet.

"He fell through a skylight and landed on a truck and hit his head on a toolbox," Gipson said. "One of his co-workers and buddies went down there and seen him and he thought he was dead because he wasn't really breathing or responding."

Travis suffered compression fractures in his vertebrae which will keep him in a wheelchair for at least the next two months.

"It's going to be a long process. I mean, just the hip alone is going to be a while, and with everything else messed up on his right side, I don't think he'll be close to going back to work for a year at least," his brother-in-law Manuel Haro said.

Cal-OSHA told FOX40 it opened an investigation with Travis’ employer, an air conditioning company, to correct safety violations.

In the meantime, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset their expenses both at home and with his recovery.

"He's in a lot of pain still, a lot of pain. It's hard for him. He thinks about it and then he's like, 'Oh my goodness, how am I going to support my family? I need to go back to work,'" Gipson told FOX40. "I'm like, 'You can't worry about going back to work right now. That's one thing, we'll figure it out. We'll just figure it out, don't worry about it.'"