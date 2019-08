MANTECA — A two-alarm fire is threatening structures in Manteca near Highway 120.

City officials said the fire had already spread to at least one structure and was burning vegetation in the area of McKinley Avenue.

Westbound lanes of the highway have been closed. Traffic heading east has also slowed due to the blaze. Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.

UPDATE: The #1 (left) lane is now open but the #2 lane is closed with no estimated time of opening. https://t.co/JSRhSfJ4wP — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) August 8, 2019

This is a developing story.

37.785484 -121.270532