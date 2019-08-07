Metro Fire Crews Battling Grass Fire Near Mather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Fire crews are battling a grass fire east of Mather.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported the 50-acre grass fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is burning in an area near Woodring and Zinfandel drives, which is also located along Mather Golf Course.

A dozer and a helicopter are also being used in the firefight, according to Metro Fire.

#MetroFire crews on scene of a 50 acre grass fire in South @CityofRCordova. Approximately 20 units scene, including Dozer 1 and Copter 2. No structures have been damaged, and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/MsaGSfGtlT — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 7, 2019

No structures in the area have been damaged by the flames and no injuries have been reported.

Metro Fire announced Tuesday night they would be working on vegetation management burns in the Mather area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This story is developing.

38.546624 -121.261244