SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday an inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died weeks after he got into a fight with another inmate.

The fight happened on July 8.

Brian Debbs was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Debbs died, the sheriff’s office says the other inmate involved in the fight, 33-year-old David Ento, was charged with homicide.

Ento had been at the jail since Jan. 18.