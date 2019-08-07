West Sacramento’s Big Plans for the Waterfront Include Hotel, Condos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A new development is rushing in like the river along the West Sacramento waterfront.

“They really are going to create an oasis on the waterfront,” said West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon.

Plans are in the works for nearly 200 hotel rooms, roughly 60 condos, a courtyard and space for restaurants and businesses.

Fulcrum Property just submitted their design to the city for review.

“When we incorporated as a city back in 1987, building on the waterfront was one of the objectives of the citizens of this community,” Mayor Cabaldon said. “So, to see it come to reality is going to be a source of great pride but also a place to have a lot of fun for the residents of the community and beyond.”

Cabaldon said he is confident that the project will move forward. After all, the city started planning for it back in the 1990s.

They’ve turned down other projects for the parcel of land next to the Tower Bridge, saying they wanted to find the right “fit” to drive economic growth.

“A project like this is really important for the economy of both sides of the river,” Cabaldon told FOX40. “Whether it’s looking to things like the NBA Allstar game, having a place right on the waterfront, a first-class hotel, is a major driver of economic development.”

He’s hoping the large project will attract more business all around it.

The mayor wants to fast-track the project while working to ensure it’s open to the whole community and not just the wealthy.

“We are absolutely opposed to creating a fortress on the river that’s just for the people that live there or just for the hotel residents,” he said. “This is going to be something for the entire community and the entire region to enjoy.”

After a review process, the company will be able to apply for a building permit.

The company hopes to break ground this year, with an opening date in 2022.