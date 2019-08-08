$5k Stolen in Stockton Print Shop Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton are investigating a burglary at the Success Ink print shop.

Owner Curtis Boone says the man stole more than $5,000.

Boone tells FOX40 he found his doors pried open Tuesday morning when he came to work.

"I would describe it as discouraging to come downtown and have to face this," he said. "Wonder what’s going to happen every time you go to work."

Boone says he's been in business for 19 years, and this particular shop had never been broken into.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking in and looking around with a flashlight. Boone says he recognizes a tattoo on the burglar's neck and believes he's known on the streets of Stockton.

"I hope they get caught and go to jail," he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.