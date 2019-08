SACRAMENTO — A man who had been hospitalized after the Camp Fire has died, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The death of 72-year-old Paul Ernest brings the number of those killed by the fire to 86.

Eighty people have been positively identified, according to the sheriff’s office. Another four have been tentatively identified.

The Camp Fire swept through Butte County late last year. It is the deadliest and costliest wildfire in California history.