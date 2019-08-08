Lake County Wildfire Prompts Evacuations near Clearlake

CLEARLAKE — A wildfire burning near Clearlake prompted evacuations.

Cal Fire said the Golf Fire, which began off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, is burning in the hills near the Riviera West subdivision of Kelseyville.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the subdivision. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is also warning Riviera Heights residents to prepare for evacuations. The flames have the potential of moving toward residents who live east of Westridge Drive.

#GolfFire off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, northwest of Clearlake in Lake County is 15 acres. Evacuation orders in place for Riviera West subdivision. pic.twitter.com/zCScnGHs6p — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 8, 2019

The Red Cross said it was working to establish an evacuation center at Kelseyville High School.

Red Cross volunteers are working to open an evacuation center at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville. People are advised to be safe and follow evacuation orders. https://t.co/7PHsv68MrX — Red Cross Northern California Coastal (@RedCrossNorCal) August 8, 2019

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.