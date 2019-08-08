Lake County Wildfire Prompts Evacuations near Clearlake

CLEARLAKE — A wildfire burning near Clearlake prompted evacuations.
Cal Fire said the Golf Fire, which began off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, is burning in the hills near the Riviera West subdivision of Kelseyville.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the subdivision. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is also warning Riviera Heights residents to prepare for evacuations. The flames have the potential of moving toward residents who live east of Westridge Drive.
The Red Cross said it was working to establish an evacuation center at Kelseyville High School.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.