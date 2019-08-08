Armed Man Seen Running onto San Jose State University Campus Apprehended by Police

SAN JOSE — A man with a gun seen running onto the San Jose State University campus Thursday night was apprehended by police.

The San Jose Police Department says someone reported seeing the man with a gun in the area of East Santa Clara and North 2nd streets before he ran away from officers around 5:30 p.m.

He then entered the campus in the area of South 4th and San Carlos streets.

San Jose State University Police Chief Gina Di Napoli says officers chased the man into the Spartan Complex building. As the chief spoke to reporters around 7:30 p.m., officers were searching the third and topmost floor of the building for the armed man.

He was later found and taken into custody.

Police were unable to find a weapon on him but are still searching the area for the possible gun.

University police are asking the public not to approach the campus. A shelter in place order has been lifted.

Campus Alert 8:18 p.m. Update: University Police have lifted the shelter in place for the #SJSU campus. Police are still investigating the Spartan Complex (SPX). Please stay away from the area. Updates to follow. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) August 9, 2019

