MANTECA — Police in Manteca say a teen drove a car through a wall and into a home early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around sunrise near Pillsbury Road and Woodward Avenue.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he smashed through a masonry wall and then crashed into a garage. Investigators say debris from the wall was found 150 feet away.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.