Rep. Harder Leads Birthday Card Drive for WWII Vet Turning 100

MODESTO — U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto, is leading a campaign to send birthday cards to a man who fought in WWII.

Tom Dimperio turns 100 on Aug. 18. He is originally from Hoboken, New Jersey but lived in Modesto for most of his life.

“Tom Dimperio is a real-life hero – he put everything on the line to protect our country during World War Two – and he has the scars to prove it,” Harder wrote in a news release.

Dimperio was earned three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service in Italy. His first injury was when he was struck by mortar shrapnel. A second time, he was struck by Nazi gunfire and took cover behind a pile of manure.

“He owes his life to a pile of manure,” the news release says.

Dimperio currently lives in a veteran’s care facility in Menlo Park. His wife, Genevieve, still lives in Modesto.

Those who wish to send a birthday card to Dimperio can send them to Rep. Harder’s Modesto office:

4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202

Modesto, Calif. 95356

Harder says he has asked the White House for a Presidential Greeting for Dimperio.