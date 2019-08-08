Sacramento Costco Evacuated after Report of Person With a Weapon

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento Costco was evacuated Thursday night following a report of someone seen armed with a weapon inside the store.

David Duran tweeted his shopping trip was “cut short” when officers ran inside the Exposition Parkway store with their weapons drawn.

Shopping trip at CalExpo #Costco cut short. Saw police with guns drawn in store. #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/4UdIIoBC7g — David Duran (@davidduran) August 9, 2019

Officers checked the area but did not find anyone that matched the report, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The police department did not say who made the initial report about the possible armed person.

