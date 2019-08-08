Suspect Arrested for Breaking into Rocklin Home, Raping Woman Inside

ROCKLIN — Police say Thursday they arrested the man suspected of breaking into a Rocklin home and raping a resident.

The Rocklin Police Department reports the morning of July 31, 36-year-old Brandon Michael Maberry got into a home near Sierra Meadows and Tamarack drives through a back door.

Before evading officers, Maberry sexually assaulted a woman who was inside the house.

A camera captured him walking through the area around the time of the burglary and assault.

Maberry was already in custody in Butte County on an unrelated warrant and faces burglary and vandalism charges from a prior incident, according to a booking log.

He has now been charged on suspicion of forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape, residential burglary and false imprisonment by violence. He is being held at the Butte County Jail without bail.