Woman Arrested in ‘Intentional’ Crash that Caused Victim’s Leg to be Partially Amputated

WOODLAND — A suspect was arrested after Woodland police say she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle, causing the victim to lose part of her leg.

Serena Ariel Moreno-Carrera was booked into the Monroe Detention Center Tuesday.

The 20-year-old woman is suspected of crashing into 28-year-old Andrea Jaramillo following a brief fight the night of July 22.

Jaramillo’s mother, Maria Charles, says two of her daughters and a family friend were walking away from the scuffle when “the car just came at them full throttle, and they were standing in the driveway and the car took them down and pinned them in between two cars.”

Charles’ told FOX40 Jaramillo’s left leg had to be partially amputated due to the severity of her injuries.

The Woodland Police Department is investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.