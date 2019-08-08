Your Weekend – Aug. 8

Posted 4:02 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, August 8, 2019

Wide Open Walls 2019
Sacramento Region
Various times
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/wide-open-walls-2019/

Sunset Sip (River City Wine Week)
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Thurs 6:30pm-9pm
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sunset-sip-river-city-wine-week/

Sacramento Banana Festival
William Land Park
Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 10am-5pm
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-banana-festival-3/

Buddhist Church of Sacramento Japanese Bazaar
Buddhist Church of Sacramento
Sat & Sun 11am-8pm
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/buddhist-church-of-sacramento-japanese-bazaar/

Make it a Night Pick:
The Wiz
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Various times
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-wiz/
FOOD:Chando's Cantina
Drink: Goodside Coffee

