Come out and enjoy the fun for an important cause on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7pm at Mulvaney’s Restaurant (recent recipient of the Michelin Plate award in Sacramento). Leadership Sacramento 2019, is hosting this fundraiser as they are raising $100,000 for Wind Youth Services and their shelter, Common Grounds. High end raffle prizes, silent auction items, unlimited wine & beer with Mulvaney’s renown appetizers and a live band will make this a night to remember, while impacting real change for our youth who are experiencing homelessness. Click here to register as tickets are selling fast!

More info:

An Evening at Mulvaney's

Thursday, August 29th

5pm - 7pm

Mulvaney's B & L Restaurant

1215 19th St.

(916) 678-7254

Eventbrite.com

Facebook: Leadership Sacramento