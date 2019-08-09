DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

An Evening at Mulvaney’s

Posted 12:57 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, August 9, 2019


Come out and enjoy the fun for an important cause on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7pm at Mulvaney’s Restaurant (recent recipient of the Michelin Plate award in Sacramento). Leadership Sacramento 2019, is hosting this fundraiser as they are raising $100,000 for Wind Youth Services and their shelter, Common Grounds. High end raffle prizes, silent auction items, unlimited wine & beer with Mulvaney’s renown appetizers and a live band will make this a night to remember, while impacting real change for our youth who are experiencing homelessness. Click here to register as tickets are selling fast! 

More info:
An Evening at Mulvaney's
Thursday, August 29th
5pm - 7pm
Mulvaney's B & L Restaurant
1215 19th St.
(916) 678-7254
Eventbrite.com
Facebook: Leadership Sacramento

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.