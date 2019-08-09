Come out and enjoy the fun for an important cause on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7pm at Mulvaney’s Restaurant (recent recipient of the Michelin Plate award in Sacramento). Leadership Sacramento 2019, is hosting this fundraiser as they are raising $100,000 for Wind Youth Services and their shelter, Common Grounds. High end raffle prizes, silent auction items, unlimited wine & beer with Mulvaney’s renown appetizers and a live band will make this a night to remember, while impacting real change for our youth who are experiencing homelessness. Click here to register as tickets are selling fast!
More info:
An Evening at Mulvaney's
Thursday, August 29th
5pm - 7pm
Mulvaney's B & L Restaurant
1215 19th St.
(916) 678-7254
Eventbrite.com
Facebook: Leadership Sacramento