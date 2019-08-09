City of Modesto Denies ‘Straight Pride’ Event Application

MODESTO — The City of Modesto has denied the application for a “Straight Pride” event pending the correction of two concerns.

After a review of the request to hold the event at Graceada Park later this month, the city said there were two serious concerns which led them to deny the event.

The first issue being the event applicant’s liability insurance, which has been voided. The second being security concerns.

Earlier this week, FOX40 attended the heated city council meeting involving both concerned people in the community calling this a hate event and those who supported the event and believed it was an expression of free speech.

The event organizers have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to require insurance and find a new venue in order to have the application reconsidered.