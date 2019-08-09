Lodi Man Freed after Terrorism Conviction Overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who spent more than 14 years in prison on terrorism charges has been released from prison, nearly two weeks after a federal judge overturned his conviction.

His attorney tells the Sacramento Bee that 34-year-old Hamid Hayat was freed Friday afternoon from federal prison in Safford, Arizona.

Hayat, a cherry picker from Lodi in California’s Central Valley, was accused of plotting an attack on the United States after attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

He was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to 24 years in prison for providing material support to terrorists.

Hayat proclaimed his innocence and a judge in Sacramento overturned the conviction in July, ruling that Hayat hadn’t received a proper defense at trial.

