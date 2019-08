EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has found the car of missing woman Heather Gumina Waters.

The 33-year-old woman’s black 2005 Infinity G35 was located in El Dorado County; the exact location is unknown.

The car is being processed for evidence.

Gumina Waters is still missing and hasn’t been seen since July 16.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 530-621-6600.