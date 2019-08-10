Authorities Investigating Stockton Boulevard, 65th Street Intersection Shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call about gunshots heard in the area of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard. The caller reported that their vehicle had been hit by gun fire while driving through the intersection.

A few minutes later, the caller updated the scene to the Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street intersection. When authorities arrived, they found shell casings in the area.

No one in the caller’s car was hit.

Around 1:20 p.m., two people arrived at the Kaiser South Emergency Department with gunshot wounds. Both remain at the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento Sheriff at 916-874-5115.