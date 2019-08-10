Loved Ones Gather for ‘I Am Sac’ Day in Honor of Stephon Clark On What Would’ve Been His 24th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Family, friends and community leaders gathered for "I Am Sac" day, releasing balloons and doves to celebrate Stephon Clark's life on what would've been his 24th birthday.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandmothers backyard in the Meadowview community back in March 2018.

In March 2019, the District Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

Family members say they are still waiting for justice.

Stephon Clark's brother, Stevante Clark, presented the first “I Am Sac” day as a way to bring communities together for change and accountability.

He hopes 'I Am Sac" day will continue as an annual event.