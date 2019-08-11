5 Teenagers With Gang Ties Arrested after Man Beaten, Run Over in Modesto

MODESTO — Five teenagers with gang ties were arrested after a man was beaten then run over with a vehicle Friday in Modesto.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was attacked by the group of 14-to-17-year-olds at the intersection of West Hatch Road and Dallas Street, according to the Modesto Police Department.

While he lay unconscious in the road, the suspects ran the man over with a vehicle.

Modesto police report the victim was hospitalized and in critical but stable condition Saturday night.

Detectives later found and arrested all five teenagers, who are from Modesto and affiliated with the East Side Modesto Norteno criminal street gang. They face several charges, including attempted murder, vehicle theft and probation and weapons violations.

Three vehicles were seized in the investigation and police say two of those vehicles had been reported as stolen. One firearm was also recovered by investigators.

