7 Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on Florin Road

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Seven people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash Sunday night in South Sacramento.

Around 7:10 p.m., two vehicles stopped on Florin Road at McComber Street to help people who were involved in a crash between another vehicle and a bicycle, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire says the two vehicles that had stopped were then involved in a chain-reaction crash. It is unknown what caused either crash.

Seven people were hospitalized. Two people had serious injuries and the five others sustained minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of Florin Road were blocked for tow trucks.

