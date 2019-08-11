CHP Tries to Identify Victim of Nevada City Hit-and-Run Crash

NEVADA CITY — While the California Highway Patrol looks for the driver of a hit-and-run crash out of Nevada City, investigators are also trying to identify the “John Doe” who was injured.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a witness described seeing a white, mid-2000s Toyota Highlander hit a pedestrian on Red Dog Road at Berggren Lane, according to the CHP.

The CHP says before leaving the scene and driving east toward Cascade Shores, the female behind the wheel briefly spoke to the witness.

The pedestrian was left in critical condition and his identity is unknown. He has a flower tattoo on his left shoulder, according to the CHP.

Anyone who has information about the crash or the pedestrian should call the CHP or the Sacramento Communications Center at 916-861-1300.