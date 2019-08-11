‘Good Boy’ Kicked Out of Vehicle on Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — A Placerville officer rescued an abandoned dog Sunday after someone kicked him out of a vehicle on Highway 50.

The California Highway Patrol says a witness saw a vehicle slow down and pull over on westbound Highway 50 at Greenstone Road around 6:30 p.m. Someone kicked a dog out of the vehicle then sped away.

CHP Officer Merkel went to the highway and was able to save the “good boy.”

“Not sure what would bring someone to abandoning an innocent dog on a freeway,” wrote the CHP. “We will reserve further comment on that.”

The dog was not injured and the CHP says he and the officer “became fast friends.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident has been asked to call 916-861-1300 or El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795.

The CHP reminded people that they can safely surrender pets at shelters in their area.