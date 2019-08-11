Lyft Driver Suspected of Taking Passenger to His Tracy Home to Rape Her

SAN BRUNO (AP) — Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger after picking her up in the Bay Area.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence in Tracy without her permission and raped her.

KPIX-TV reports the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.