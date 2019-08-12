Box Truck Stolen from Program that Helps Fairfield’s Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Churches across Fairfield open their doors each night to give homeless people a safe place to sleep as part of the Solano Dream Center’s Nomadic Shelter program.

But Monday night, many will not have a place to rest because the box truck that stores the program’s cots and supplies during the day was stolen.

When the sun goes down the cots come out at BayNorth Church of Christ in Fairfield, one of several churches across the area that rotate opening their doors.

The church gives 50 people normally living on the streets a safe place to rest their head and a warm meal, free clothes and even a shower.

“A shower goes a long way just for them to get work to go into an interview and everything like that,” said Solano Dream Center Operations Manager Jarrett Blankenship.

Now, many will be forced to sleep on the floor after the theft.

“It hurts, it definitely hurts," said Senior Pastor Sam Morris. "This is the vehicle that transports the belongings of our nomads. This is the vehicle that, basically, has their livelihood in it, and now it’s gone."

The box truck was parked outside of Best Buy at the Solano Town Center last Monday when someone took off with it just after 4 p.m.

It is a 1998 Ford F-350 model with license plate 6B57236.

Police have surveillance video and are now searching for the person responsible.

“It was such a tragedy because once you’re already at the bottom, you think about how far lower can you go and something like this happens,” Morris told FOX40.

Morris said he just prays the person who took the truck will come forward. He trusts in his faith that they’ll get through this.

“God is in control of all things,” he said. “That through his provision, even though things look dark, there’s actually light there. Through his situation, we still stand firm in our faith that we will overcome this obstacle.”

While the investigation continues, the church is asking for donations to help keep the program running.