How to Ease Back-to-School Anxiety

How can parents help their children succeed this school year?
This morning at 6:45, Nathan Herzog, Dean of the School of Education at William Jessup University in Rocklin, will share some tips for the “best-ever school year” for students.
Some of his tips include:
- Visit the school before the first day, if possible. Most schools have an orientation day for parents and students to find the classroom, meet the teacher, and know what to expect
- Discuss their emotions and feelings about school, which will help with their anxiety.
- Children should complete homework as soon as they get home, if possible.
- Make sure your child feels comfortable talking about anything that makes them uncomfortable – or something that is unusual.