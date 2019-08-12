Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Stabbing Stockton Emergency Food Bank Director

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A Stockton man was 17 years old at the time of a deadly stabbing that took the life of the local Emergency Food Bank director.

Now, he has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

Michael Donaghy’s family was in the courtroom Monday to as 19-year-old Simon Lua plead guilty to first-degree murder, residential burglary and other charges.

In January of last year, Donaghy was found stabbed more than two dozen times inside a rental property that he owned.

Lua will not be eligible for parole.