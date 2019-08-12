Man Wearing Only Boxer Shorts Arrested after Behaving Erratically in North Sacramento Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Around 3 a.m. Monday morning, authorities received several calls from residents in the area of Peach Leaf Way in North Sacramento about a man trying to break into homes and cars.

When officers arrived, they found a man erratically running up and down the street wearing only red boxer shorts.

He tried to flee from police by running into backyards and onto rooftops.

Neighbors told police the man threatened to kill them when they approached him.

Eventually, officers were able to subdue the man using non-lethal weapons.

The man remained combative when fire crews arrived to check him out. Authorities said he also remained combative at the hospital and had to be sedated.

Medical personnel is still trying to figure out if the man was under the influence of drugs.

He is facing charges of assault, burglary and parole violation.