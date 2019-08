SACRAMENTO — Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has signed a 10-unit deal with franchisee Sunny Dharni Jr. in Northern California.

The fitness studios will open in Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Fair Oaks, Arden Arcade, Vineyard, North Natomas, North Highlands, Vacaville and Fairfield.

Roseville will be the first to open in early 2020.

The company operates its Flagship location in Los Angeles and has over 100 franchise locations in development.

