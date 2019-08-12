Modesto Detective Arrested in Riverbank Faces Domestic Violence Charges

MODESTO — A detective with the Modesto Police Department was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Last week, 51-year-old David Ramirez had a physical altercation with his estranged girlfriend in Riverbank, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested by Stanislaus County deputies and booked into the county jail.

Officer Ramirez is a detective for the Modesto Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit and a 22-year veteran of the department.

While the police department conducts an internal investigation into the allegations, Ramirez has been placed on paid administrative leave. The sheriff’s office is overseeing the criminal investigation.