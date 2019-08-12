Neighbors Stunned after Police Accuse Mountain House Man of Raping Lyft Passenger

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE — A normally quiet community near Tracy is reeling after a neighbor was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and raping his Lyft passenger.

Tonye Kolokolo was arraigned Monday in San Mateo County. He remains in jail on $200,000 bond.

San Bruno police arrested Kolokolo after investigators say he picked up a rider from a San Mateo bar early Saturday morning and took her to his home near Tracy then raped her.

“It was a shock to us, to my whole family. Actually, it was a little terrifying,” said Brooke Phillips. “We all kind of keep to ourselves on our street, so you would have never have known.”

Phillips told FOX40 she lives next door to Kolokolo on West Arcadia Street in Mountain House. She and other homeowners in the area said they were shocked Monday to hear what their neighbor is accused of.

“You can live in the nicest neighborhood possible and you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “So, you just kind of got to be aware and safe everywhere you’re at.”

According to investigators, the victim told them she ordered a ride through Lyft after a night of drinking in San Mateo and passed out in the backseat.

That’s when she told investigators she believes her driver, Kolokolo, took her against her will and brought her to his home where she was sexually assaulted.

“If he did do this, then I feel bad for the girl. I’d want to know if she’s OK, number one,” said local homeowner association treasurer Linda Donsky. “It’s a tragedy knowing that it does happen but it does. You don’t know who your neighbors are, unfortunately, you just don’t.”

In a statement sent to FOX40, Lyft says:

Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is terrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have reached out to the rider since the incident. We are working with the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.

San Bruno police are looking for other potential victims. If you’ve had a similar experience with Kolokolo as your driver or have any information about the case, you’re asked to call them immediately.