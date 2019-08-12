Stockton Police Release Photo of Vehicle of Interest in I-5 Homicide Case

STOCKTON — A photograph of a vehicle of interest was released by police Monday after a man was found shot to death on Interstate 5 in Stockton back in May.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a collision on northbound I-5 north of Charter Way the night of May 28. Robert Joe Renteria III was found sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in the area of the crash.

The 21-year-old had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

No information about a suspect or suspects has been released but now CHP investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest. It is a gold or brown extended cab pickup truck. The police department says investigators believe it could be an early 2000 model Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger. A stoplight has been mounted above the back window of the cab.

If you have any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of the pickup truck, you are asked to call CHP investigator Joe Burgess at 916-870-5490 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.