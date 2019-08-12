Teams Search Wilderness Around Georgetown for Missing Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN -- While Georgetown is a good place to live if you love the great outdoors, the wilderness that surrounds the town also makes it a difficult place to search for a missing person.

Georgetown resident John Greever left home the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3. Family members say the 38-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

Search and rescue teams have been out every day looking for Greever. Monday evening, deputies were focusing on a nature trail near Georgetown Elementary School.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, dive teams have also been out. There are many creeks and ponds in the area.

Greever's relatives said he walked away from his home, leaving not only his vehicle behind but also his cell phone and GPS watch.

They say he was wearing a light gray T-shirt, olive-green shorts, a blue baseball cap and running shoes.

He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His father told FOX40 over the phone they want to leave the search of the wilderness to the professionals, along with those who know Greever and are familiar with the area.

They wonder if he could have walked out of the woods, hitched a ride and traveled out of the area. He has ties to Kirkwood, where he works winters as a member of the ski patrol team.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort sent a statement to FOX40, saying, "While we do not have anyone available to speak to this, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Ski Patrol and the entire Kirkwood family hopes for the safe finding of John."

If you think you've seen Greever, you're asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.