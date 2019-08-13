Abandoned Wedding Dress Baffles Davis Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Police in Davis are stumped after finding an abandoned wedding dress in an apartment complex in west Davis.

The police department posted pictures of a size 10 Jewel brand wedding dress with the $950 price tag still on it.

The apparently unused dress was found in a clear garment bag by officers on a routine foot patrol of the Arlington Farm apartments.

Pictures of the dress were posted on the Davis police Facebook pages in hopes of finding the owner. For now, police don't know if it was stolen, abandoned or lost.

"Without an owner, we don't have a victim and hence, we don't really have a crime," said Davis Police Lt. Arturo Camacho.

The dress was apparently bought at a David's Bridal shop but the barcode on the price tag is difficult to trace to a store in the chain, although efforts are ongoing.

Police can't rule out the possibility that the dress was thrown away.

"It could have been discarded property. There's no way of telling right now if someone got cold feet," Lt. Camacho said.

Humor aside, Davis police say the value of the dress and the circumstances of its discovery prompted them to find out if a crime was committed.

Police welcome any information from anyone who knows anything about the mystery wedding dress.