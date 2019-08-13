Capital Dance Project returns to the Crest Theatre for their 5th annual production of Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento. This innovative, multi-disciplined dance and live art performance will feature 10 world premiere works. Capital Dance Project's resident choreographers will explore movement in conjunction with Sacramento's most exciting visual artists, musicians and designers. As always, local brews will be provided by New Helvetia Brewing Co. with proceeds benefiting Capital Dance Project, and a pop-up local artist & craft maker fair will be in the lobby. Don't miss this celebration of all things Sacramento! This is a one of a kind event produced by Sacramento's best and brightest artists.
More info:
Behind The Barre
August 16th & 17th
6:30pm
Crest Theatre
Downtown Sacramento
CapitalDanceProject.org
Facebook: Capital Dance Project