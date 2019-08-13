Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Capital Dance Project returns to the Crest Theatre for their 5th annual production of Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento. This innovative, multi-disciplined dance and live art performance will feature 10 world premiere works. Capital Dance Project's resident choreographers will explore movement in conjunction with Sacramento's most exciting visual artists, musicians and designers. As always, local brews will be provided by New Helvetia Brewing Co. with proceeds benefiting Capital Dance Project, and a pop-up local artist & craft maker fair will be in the lobby. Don't miss this celebration of all things Sacramento! This is a one of a kind event produced by Sacramento's best and brightest artists.

More info:

Behind The Barre

August 16th & 17th

6:30pm

Crest Theatre

Downtown Sacramento

CapitalDanceProject.org

Facebook: Capital Dance Project