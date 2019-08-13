Body Found in Tuolumne County Home Destroyed by Blaze

COLUMBIA — Emergency responders found a body Tuesday morning in a Tuolumne County home that had been destroyed by a fire.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters rushed to the blaze on Calle Quartz Road near Adelleana Lane east of Columbia, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Benson. Flames were tearing through a home, which was reduced to charred rubble.

Sgt. Benson reports one person was found dead in the house.

It is unknown what caused the fire or what led to the unidentified person’s death. An autopsy will determine cause of death and help investigators identify the victim.

38.046059 -120.352984