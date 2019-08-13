Body of Missing Teenager Nora Quoirin Found in Malaysia

The body of teenager Nora Quoirin who went missing in Malaysia has been found, local police and a charity assisting the family confirmed Tuesday.

Quoirin’s family identified the 15-year-old, who disappeared on August 4, after police earlier reported that a body had been found in the forest around the resort where they had been on holiday.

“The family has been brought in to identify the body found today and they have confirmed that the body is indeed Nora Anne,” Mohamad Mat Yusof, the state police chief, said according to Reuters.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT), which has been providing assistance to the Quoirins, said in a statement that it could “confirm with great sadness that the body found today is that of missing teenager Nora Quoirin.”

“Local police have confirmed identification,” LBT added.

Search teams had been scouring the rainforest surrounding the Dusun resort since Quoirin, who has a learning disability, was found to be missing from her bedroom nine days ago.

Quoirin, whose mother is from Belfast and whose father is French, was traveling on an Irish passport during the trip. LBT asked for the family to be given privacy at this time.

Her parents offered a £10,000 ($12,000) reward for information leading to the return of their daughter, after receiving a donation from an anonymous business in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It came after Quoirin’s family crowd-funded donations which exceeded £100,000 ($120,000).

“Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily,” her aunt wrote in the appeal. “Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.”

The resort, where the family was staying, is in a remote area 800 feet above sea level in the Titiwangsa mountain range. It contains six houses, each surrounded by rainforest, and has capacity for just 20 guests.