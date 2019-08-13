Simone is outside with Jennifer Jones of Blades and Brushes Studio getting a look at some popular global beauty trends.
Global Beauty Trends
-
Summer Bridal Trends
-
Hot Summer Makeup Products
-
Beauty Must-Haves for Traveling
-
Highlighting and Contouring Tips
-
Red, White and Blue Makeup Looks for July 4th
-
-
Vegan Cosmetics Guide
-
Easy Makeup for Mom
-
How to Care for Mature Skin
-
International Sushi Day With Benihana
-
Happy Hour at Sheraton Grand Sacramento
-
-
Coca-Cola Thinks Americans Are Finally Ready for Coke With Coffee
-
Graduation Party Snacks
-
A CBD Company Now Owns a Big Chunk of Jones Soda