Man Arrested after Standoff at Stockton’s Red Roof Inn

STOCKTON — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a standoff with deputies at the Red Roof Inn in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Ronnie Young, who was on probation, had not been compliant with court orders.

They add that he posted to Facebook saying he did not want to be locked up again and threatened to kill officers when they came to arrest him. He also posted photographs of what police believe was a bulletproof vest, an automatic rifle and ammunition.

Deputies found Young at the Red Roof Inn on West Fremont Street around 11 a.m. and evacuated the hotel.

Young talked to hostage negotiators and was taken into custody.

No weapons were found at the hotel.