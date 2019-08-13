Oakdale Police Find Suspect who Stole SUV With Boy Still Inside

OAKDALE — A man was identified Tuesday as the suspect who stole a car from an Oakdale neighborhood while a 6-year-old boy was still sitting in the backseat.

Back in October of last year, the boy’s father told FOX40 his son was in the family’s Toyota 4Runner when he fell ill. His mother ran inside their Cindy Drive home to quickly clean up the mess when Oakdale police say 25-year-old Tyler Newman got into the SUV and sped off with the boy still inside.

Newman drove less than half a mile away to a park and let the boy out of the SUV before driving off, according to police. A stranger found the crying 6-year-old and helped him home.

Several days later, the Oakdale Police Department reports the family’s stolen SUV was found in a Modesto parking lot.

An investigation, which included video surveillance and DNA processing, led police to Newman, who is from Modesto. He was already serving time in prison after he was arrested in Sonoma County for grand theft and felony evasion.

Newman was transported to the Stanislaus County Jail, where he faces charges related to the Oakdale car theft and kidnapping case.